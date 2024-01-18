Microsoft Edge's built-in screenshot tool now gets dedicated Copilot button, more AI features

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has been going all out in handing out AI features to almost every aspect of users’ experience. Now, the popular browser Microsoft Edge gets a dedicated Copilot button when you summon its built-in screenshot tool, among other AI features.

The Redmond-based tech giant is reportedly testing this feature, alongside options like Text Detector, Search Image with Bing, and Search Text with Bing.

Eagle-eyed folk @Leopeva64 recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) a glimpse into what the feature means. These changes are spotted in the recent build of Edge Canary, the experimental channel of the browser.

Check out the discovery below:

Edge's screenshot tool will get several new options: Chat with Copilot, Text Detector, Search image with Bing (in the Sidebar), and Search text with Bing:https://t.co/E6V4dlenm5

.https://t.co/N8Tyka1aG6 pic.twitter.com/gx9bUF7PGE — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 18, 2024

According to the insider, when you click on the dedicated Copilot button, the image that you’ve screenshot will be sent to the Copilot chat box on the right side of your screen. Once you hit Enter, the AI chatbot will commence a search through Bing.

In case you missed it, Microsoft is developing a new “Add a screenshot button” for Copilot’s chat box. This button will allow users to easily insert screenshots into their conversations, just like this new Copilot button for the built-in screenshot tool.