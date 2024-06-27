Microsoft Edge will soon let you have more say in how ads appear on your desktop. Well, sort of

Microsoft has been in hot water for quite some time for countless controversies over its targeted ad practices. But now, well, at least they’re trying to do something right: Edge, the popular browser, will soon let you evaluate how accurate and relatable these ads are to your interest.

Folks in the insider community have spotted a few changes in Edge Canary, the browser’s experimental channel, that hint at this capability. As shared by @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), you may see a new section on Edge’s Settings, in “Privacy, search, and services.” It’s called “Ad measurement and reporting.”

According to its description, once the toggle gets turned on, sites that you visit can evaluate how effective the ads that are shown on your desktop.

We weren’t able to independently verify this for now, as it seems to be slowly launching in a CFR (controlled feature rollout) schedule. According to another discovery, and as shown on the image above, Microsoft then added a new related feature to let you “track interest groups” where you can choose which advertisers can show you ads.

“Influence the ads you see on sites by choosing which interest groups advertisers can use to show you relevant ads. View your interest groups below and remove any you don’t want shared with sites,” the new related section reads.

Microsoft has been making a few changes to somehow comply with concerns regarding targeted ads that come from users and European authorities. A lot of economic and circulation of money happens through online advertising, as they remain a vital source of revenue for website owners and an effective way for businesses to reach their audience.