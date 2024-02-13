EU pushes Microsoft Edge, Bing out of new DMA regulation, Windows 11 still remains

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

European authorities have ruled that two of Microsoft’s products, the Microsoft Edge browser, and the now-AI-powered Bing search engine, out of its new Digital Market Act (DMA) regulation as they do not satisfy the criteria. The Redmond company’s advertising service and Apple’s iMessage are also included.

The European Commission had previously designated the Redmond-based tech giant alongside Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (TikTok owner), and Meta as gatekeepers of the DMA.

But Microsoft and Apple argued back in September last year that Bing and iMessage should not be designated as gatekeepers because they do not meet certain criteria: Bing’s tiny market share at 3% and iMessage’s selective user base should keep them out of the DMA’s reach.

Now, the EU has said greenlit Microsoft and Apple’s argument. Microsoft Advertising service has also been spared from the DMA.

Still, Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system is required to make changes to operate in EU countries, like stopping forcing users into using Edge.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the developments on the market with respect to these services, should any substantial changes arise. The decisions do not affect in any way the designation of Apple and Microsoft as gatekeepers on 5 September 2023 as regards their other core platform services,” the authorities said.