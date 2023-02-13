Microsoft Edge will keep a record of web pages you sent to other devices

Microsoft Edge web browser keeps a record of web pages you visited on the History page. But in the future, the Edge History page will include more than just browsing history. Microsoft is working on a new section on the History page to display web pages you sent to other devices.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2 first spotted the Sent pages on the History page of Edge. However, the leaker also believed that Microsoft should include a different section showing all web pages it received from other devices running Edge. But for now, it seems the company’s primary focus is equipping Edge with the ability to keep a record of all the sent pages for a particular timeframe.

However, it is not clear whether the list of sent pages is actionable. Like the History page, it may be possible to open the web pages, which users sent to other devices, again on Edge. Leopeva64-2’s findings did not reveal this in detail. However, the famous Reddit user leaked another upcoming Edge feature alongside the Sent pages feature.

Another feature that may be coming soon to Edge is the ability to open links in the Edge sidebar. The Reddit user spotted a new option in the browser context menu for letting users open web pages on the Sidebar. Right-click on any links, and it will show the browser context menu, containing an option to open the link in the Edge sidebar. However, it is important to note that the Edge sidebar will open the mobile version of the website.

Microsoft recently started testing the Split screen feature for Edge to allow users to open two pages side by side in one window. According to leaked screenshots, an option in the context menu is there to facilitate the users to open web pages in Split screen. Unlike the opening of web pages in the Sidebar, the Split screen functionality opens full desktop websites and not mobile ones.

Source: Leopeva64-2