Microsoft Edge to remove “embarrassing” Start to Collect feature that nobody wants

Microsoft will apparently be removing the Start to Collect feature from its Edge browser — and a recent discovery in the insider’s community has just suggested that.

If you’re not familiar, the feature adds a section to the Collections pane that contains suggestions for new collections based on the user’s browsing history.

The good news is, as shared by the browser’s enthusiast @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter), the feature is no longer seen in the browser’s Collections pane.

Take a look at the makeover here:

The "Start To Collect" section no longer appears in the Edge Collections pane ?, this section has been heavily criticized by users, could it be that Microsoft listened to the feedback and finally removed it? pic.twitter.com/f1A6j1MiLu — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) October 27, 2023

Many users find the feature’s suggestions to be irrelevant and intrusive. Some even go as far as calling it “offensive,” “inappropriate,” and “potentially embarrassing,” although the feature mostly affects those that are signed into the browser with a Microsoft account.

A thread on Microsoft Edge Insider’s discussion forum has called out the Redmond-based tech giant to remove this feature, or at least have a toggle to disable it. The post has now amassed 12.6k views, 53 likes, and over 100 replies.

One user says, “I did not ask for it to be aggregated with whatever random trash that shows there every time. I know technically it comes from somewhere else (MSN) but I do not care.”

What are your thoughts on this change? Feel free to share them in the comments!