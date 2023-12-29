Microsoft Edge reflects on a year of growth and innovation in 2023

As 2023 concludes, Microsoft Edge reports a year marked by significant advancements in artificial intelligence integration, security measures, and user engagement initiatives. The browser’s performance highlights include:

Edge users engaged in over 1.9 billion Copilot chats , demonstrating increased adoption of its AI-powered assistant. Additionally, users created over 1.8 billion AI-generated images, showcasing the browser’s creative potential.

, demonstrating increased adoption of its AI-powered assistant. Additionally, users created over 1.8 billion AI-generated images, showcasing the browser’s creative potential. Edge successfully blocked over 127 million phishing attacks , emphasizing its focus on online security. This means protecting users from approximately four phishing attempts every second throughout the year.

, emphasizing its focus on online security. This means protecting users from approximately four phishing attempts every second throughout the year. Edge users in the US enjoyed an average yearly saving of $400 , while global shoppers were offered over $4 billion in potential savings.

, while global shoppers were offered over $4 billion in potential savings. The introduction of casual games proved popular, with users accumulating a combined playtime of nearly 9,000 years. Notably, the daily user base of the Edge Surf game surpassed the population of Huntington Beach, California.

Gamers earned 148 million reward points through Edge, demonstrating the platform’s commitment to user engagement.

Microsoft Edge is confident that 2023 will be remembered as the year AI truly entered our everyday lives, and the browser is at the forefront of this revolution.

For those interested in experiencing Microsoft Edge, the browser is pre-installed on Windows PCs and available for download on macOS, mobile devices, and Linux systems.

