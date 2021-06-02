Microsoft announces improved font rendering in Microsoft Edge on Windows

Microsoft today announced improved font rendering in Microsoft Edge on Windows. The Edge team has improved the contrast enhancement and gamma correction to match the quality and clarity of other native Windows applications which utilize DirectWrite. Also, Edge’s font rendering will now respect user ClearType Tuner settings when applying text contrast enhancement and gamma correction.

Here’s how you can enable this improved font rendering:

Enable edge://flags#edge-enhance-text-contrast flag

This improved font rendering is now available in the latest Canary builds of Microsoft Edge on Windows. Microsoft has plans to enable this feature by default in the Edge 92 stable channel.

Source: Microsoft