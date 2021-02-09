Microsoft Edge may soon get Google Chrome’s Search tabs feature

Back in October 2020, Google Chrome introduced the new ‘Tab search’ feature that allowed users to instantly search the list of open tabs. Even though this feature was not available on Microsoft Edge, users were able to enable this feature using a command line flag.

In the recent Edge build, Microsoft has now disabled the old “–enable-features=TabSearch” command line option. To enable the Tab search feature, you need to now use the “–enable-features=msTabSearch” command line flag. In general, the flags that start with “ms” represent Microsoft Edge specific features. Since Microsoft has changed the command line flag of the Tab search feature, you can expect Microsoft to enable this feature by default for all Edge users in the near future.

Source: Reddit