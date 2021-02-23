Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 90.0.803.0 with smaller context menus for PDFs and more

Deals

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot(4th Gen) is $15 cheaper today Amazon is giving mouth-watering discounts on a wide variety of products, including its 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug. If bought together, you can get a $15 discount on the purchase....

Deal: Xbox Credit currently 10% off at Amazon Amazon is currently offering a 10% discount on Xbox credit, meaning $10 credit will now cost $9 and $100 credit will cost $90. Xbox credit can be used as gift card for games and entertainmen...

Deal Alert: Save $250 on OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T 8GB/128GB is now available at a discounted price. It is now available at $350, down from its original price point of $600. So you’re looking to buy a flagship-tier smartphone at...

Doorbuster deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage now available ... Last year, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets. Samsung is now offering a massive discount on the Samsung...

Deal Alert: Duex Pro add-on laptop monitor 20% off With work from home being with is for many months longer, your laptop screen may be starting to get cramped. For many, this means an external monitor, but not everyone has desk space they ca...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $94 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter discounted at Amazon You can now save big on SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC from Amazon US. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card along with the adapter is now available for just $30, down from $36....

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ is $500 cheaper today The XPS lineup is Dell’s premium laptop offering and surely, Dell XPS 13 9360 is one of the most capable Windows 10 laptops you can buy in 2021. If you’re on the lookout for a pr...

