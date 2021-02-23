Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 90.0.803.0 with smaller context menus for PDFs and more

Microsoft today released the new v 90.0.803.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with smaller context menus for PDFs, new management policy to control Print Rasterization Mode, and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to customize keyboard shortcuts in the F12 Dev Tools.
- Added support for showing the friendly name of a certificate when viewing its details in the Windows certificate viewer.
- Enabled the redesigned, smaller context menus for PDFs by default.
- Enabled support for the management policy to control Print Rasterization Mode from Chromium.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed a crash when closing a tab.
- Fixed a crash when Sharing something.
- Fixed a crash when typing into the address bar.
- Fixed a crash when using speech recognition on Google websites.
- Fixed an issue where using the Web Widget in Guest windows sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where tabs sometimes are blank or frozen after being left alone for a while.
- Fixed an issue where printing sometimes fails with a message that it “can’t calculate”.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where filtering cookies on edge://settings/siteData fails.
- Fixed an issue where Edge tabs sometimes don’t appear in the Windows Alt+Tab list when expected.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to Modify Edge’s installation from Windows’ list of installed programs does nothing.
- Fixed an issue where opening Edge via a Taskbar shortcut sometimes results in a window that isn’t associated with that shortcut.
- Fixed an issue where searching to type in the History or Favorites flyout sometimes stops working while typing.
- Fixed an issue where opening an Edge window by clicking on a website’s notification results in the window not being associated with existing Taskbar shortcuts.
- Fixed an issue where newly-installed PWA or websites sometimes get pinned to the Start menu or Taskbar unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where Single Sign-On doesn’t work for some work/school users.
- Fixed an issue where pasting into a text note in Collections sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where dropdowns on webpages sometimes prevent users from interacting with other items on the page.
- Fixed an issue where interactions with the Password Monitor popup don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong context menu sometimes appears in the Collections flyout.
- Fixed an issue where entering fullscreen turns off vertical tabs after exiting fullscreen.
- Fixed an issue where search suggestions sometimes don’t appear in the Web Widget.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget sometimes goes blank or black, but links can still be clicked.
- Fixed an issue where Password Monitor scans never appear to finish.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy to configure Restore On Start Up URLs sometimes doesn’t work properly when configured as “recommended”.
- Removed the ability to pin a website to the Taskbar from the edge://apps context menu.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments