Microsoft Edge Dev channel build 89.0.760.0 enables Password Monitor on Mac

Microsoft today announced the release of v89.0.760.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build enables Password Monitor feature on Mac, adds Edge Update policies to edge://policy/ and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Enabled Password Monitor on Mac.
- Added Edge Update policies to edge://policy/.
- Enabled support for the Browsing Data Lifetime management policy from Chromium.
- Added a management policy to Define Preferred Languages. Note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not be available yet.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where checking Edge’s version sometimes causes a crash.
- Fixed an issue where opening Edge in certain ways causes webpages to crash as soon as Edge is opened.
- Fixed a hang when using virtual desktops.
- Fixed an issue where re-installing Edge sometimes fails with an error that it’s still running.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Changed the list of Downloads to show printed files that have been saved as a PDF.
- Changed extensions to be pinned to the toolbar by default when they’re installed.
- Fixed an issue where scrolling or playing videos sometimes results in screen tearing or stuttering.
- Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping tabs is broken when using vertical tabs.
- Fixed an issue where Spellcheck settings are missing from the Language Settings page.
- Fixed an issue where Share doesn’t work when using Immersive Reader.
- Fixed an issue where certain interactions with downloads that have been blocked by SmartScreen fail.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch sometimes leaves an empty window open when moving a tab from one profile to another.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where Edge doesn’t re-open after an update.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where certain keyboard shortcuts don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where Top Sites on the new tab page sometimes show the wrong site icon.
- Fixed an issue where searching from the new tab page in an InPrivate window doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where the keyboard shortcut to open the search sidebar sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where Family Safety users sometimes can’t log into websites.
- Fixed an issue where rotating PDFs that have been inked on sometimes results in the ink moving incorrectly.
- Fixed an error when exporting a Collection to OneNote.
- Fixed an issue with dragging and dropping items into Collections.
- Fixed an issue where the management policy to Block Third Party Cookies disabled users from changing the setting when set as a recommended policy.
- Removed the ability to clear Hosted App Data when closing the browser since it wasn’t functional.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for the automatic deduplication to make it to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments