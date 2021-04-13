Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 91.0.852.0 with Password Monitor and more

Microsoft today released the new v91.0.852.0 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to open the History, Favorites, Downloads, pages by middle-clicking or ctrl+clicking their respective buttons, Password Monitor and more. This build also comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to open the History, Favorites, Downloads, etc. management pages by middle-clicking or ctrl+clicking their respective buttons on the toolbar or in the browser’s … menu, or by using the new entry in both of their respective context menus.
- Added a button to the main Feedback dialog to attach files. Note that this functionality was previously present, but hidden behind the “diagnostic data” link.
- Finished rolling out Password Monitor.
- Enabled Rebates when shopping by default now that it’s completed its rollout.
- Enabled support for the management policy from Chromium to control the Import Startup Page Settings, which controls whether or not data import from another browser includes importing startup settings.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed some crashes when opening the browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing the browser.
- Fixed a crash when websites prompt for certain permissions like location.
- Fixed a crash when performing a web search.
- Fixed an issue where opening a PWA or website installed as an app crashes the browser.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when viewing edge://settings/help.
- Fixed a crash when sending Feedback.
- Fixed a crash when removing a profile.
- Fixed an issue where certain websites randomly crash.
- Fixed a crash when typing in certain webpages.
- Fixed a crash when interacting with the Downloads popup menu in an InPrivate window.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to open Collections items in an InPrivate window when InPrivate is disabled via management policy causes a crash.
- Fixed an issue where adding many tabs to a Collection at once sometimes crashes the pane.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where edge://settings/importData is sometimes blank.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Downloads management page doesn’t load.
- Fixed an issue where certain extensions cause the browser to immediately re-open after it’s closed.
- Fixed an issue where muting the browser from within the system audio mixer sometimes causes it to stay silent even after unmuting it.
- Fixed an issue where Family Safety users were sometimes unable to log into websites that they should have been allowed to.
- Fixed an issue where multiple “browser is not responding” dialogs sometimes persist even after Edge is closed or restarted.
- Fixed an issue where selecting all passwords when the Password Settings page is filtered selects all available passwords, not just all the filtered ones currently shown.
- Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes doesn’t automatically re-open after manually restarting to apply an update from edge://settings/help.
- Fixed an issue where tons of PMA files sometimes are generated and not removed.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud sometimes doesn’t work on PDFs.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud doesn’t work when the browser is displayed in certain languages.
- Fixed an issue where 360 videos on YouTube sometimes don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where logging into certain websites fails on older devices.
- Fixed an issue where dragging tabs between windows that have the tabs in different orientations (horizontal vs. vertical) fails.
- Fixed an issue where the Vertical Tabs pane can be resized too small to be functional.
- Fixed an issue where websites pinned to the Taskbar sometimes don’t show the proper window preview or favicon when the mouse hovers over the Taskbar icon when the pinned site is open.
- Fixed an issue where the context menu option to search for highlighted text sometimes doesn’t display properly.
- Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping items into a Collection sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where the Find On Page popup can sometimes cover up the address bar popup.
- Fixed an issue where micro-feedback prompts sometimes are available even though the management policy to set if User Feedback is Allowed is set to Disabled.
- Deprecated the management policy to Run All Flash In Allow Mode now that Flash is removed.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments