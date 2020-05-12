Microsoft today announced the release of v84.0.508.0 build for Edge Dev channel. This new build brings improvements to collections, in particular the ability to attach notes, and security improvements. This build also contains several bug fixes and small improvements. Find the full changelog of Edge Dev Channel build v84.0.508.0 below.
Added features:
- Added the ability to attach text notes to specific items in a Collection, as well as the ability to change the background colour for general notes.
- Added extra warnings when downloading inherently dangerous file types like DLLs.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where running the favourites deduplicator sometimes crashes the browser.
Changed behaviour:
- Fixed an issue where clearing browsing data sometimes misses some things.
- Fixed an issue where the address bar on new tabs is sometimes populated with old search terms instead of being empty.
- Fixed an issue where InPrivate windows are sometimes blocked for users of Family Safety even though they shouldn’t be.
- Fixed an issue where credential prompts are sometimes not shown, for example, if they’re initiated from within an extension instead of a webpage.
- Fixed an issue where adding certain language packs to Windows causes Edge spellcheck to be disabled due to an error downloading the spellcheck files.
- Fixed an issue where enabling extension sync sometimes causes extensions to no longer be able to be installed from the Chrome web store because the setting to do so inadvertently gets turned off.
- Fixed an issue where extensions that have been synced from one installation to another sometimes can’t be removed from the installation they were synced to.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud sometimes doesn’t stop when it should.
- Fixed an issue where the browser profile name is sometimes inconsistent between Settings, the profile button flyout, etc.
- Fixed an issue where searching for entries on the History management page sometimes messes up the page visually.
- Fixed an issue where text notes in a Collection sometimes get deleted immediately after being synced or saved if they’re empty.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Touch Bar media scrubber sometimes doesn’t appear on pages that have media.
- Fixed an issue where toggling text spacing options in Immersive Reader while Line Focus mode is already active causes the current focus area to be messed up.
Known issues:
- Tabs sometimes appear squished or too small, even when there are only a few of them. This is most often caused by clicking a link in a different program that opens a new tab in Edge, and can usually be fixed by changing the size of the tab band, for example by resizing the window.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
