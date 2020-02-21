Microsoft today announced the release of v build for Edge Dev channel. The update takes the Chromium rendering engine to version 82, and brings mainly fixes and minor improvements.
See the full changelog below:
Added feature:
- Added a management policy to allow the deletion of browsing data from Edge Legacy when it’s replaced by the installation of Edge’s Stable channel.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where importing favorites from another browser sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where importing settings from other browsers sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where adding an item to a Collection via the context menu sometimes causes a crash.
- Fixed a crash when using Collections.
- Fixed a browser crash when closing a window for Collections users.
- Fixed a crash when closing the browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing a window on Mac.
- Fixed an issue where printing a PDF sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to log into a webpage that uses the Windows login dialog sometimes causes a browser crash.
- Fixed an issue where deleting form autofill suggestions sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where users signed into the browser with a work or school account may see sync stop working.
- Fixed an issue where deleted Collections and deleted items in a Collection sometimes reappear when Collections sync is enabled.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a Collection sometimes crashes the Collections pane.
- Fixed an issue where importing certain data from other browsers like Chrome sometimes fails.
- Fixed a memory leak when viewing many Collections.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where on-premises work or school profiles (profiles with a DOMAIN\NAME format instead of a [email protected] format) are not removable. Note that we’ve also got more changes coming to stop creating these types of profiles by default. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/enterprise/updates-to-auto-sign-in-with-on-prem-active-direct… for details.
- Fixed an issue where scrolling on a trackpad using the two-finger gesture sometimes causes webpages to jump straight to the top or bottom on certain devices.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to install a website as an app or pin it to the taskbar sometimes fails because the UI to finish the action never appears.
- Fixed an issue where address bar history is sometimes not properly deleted when the browser is set to delete browsing data on close.
- Fixed an issue where enabling Tracking Prevention prevents logging in on certain websites.
- Fixed an issue where video that uses Dolby Vision sometimes flashes or stutters.
- Fixed an issue where video playing on certain websites like Apple TV sometimes freezes.
- Improved performance of playing certain DRM-protected video on ARM64 devices.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where extensions that use native messaging don’t work properly.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Touchbar sometimes isn’t responsive when playing fullscreen video.
- Fixed an issue where using IE mode tabs in multiple windows sometimes causes dialogs to appear over the wrong window.
- Fixed an issue where the update notification on the … menu fails to appear when there’s a pending Edge update.
- Fixed an issue where editing a Collection in one window sometimes doesn’t cause the Collection to be updated in other windows that are open.
- Fixed an issue where changing a setting doesn’t update the Settings UI, even though the setting is successfully changed.
- Changed the microsoft-edge: protocol evaluation to more closely match Edge Legacy’s behavior of not decoding URLs before navigating to them.
Known issues:
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some fixes in that area last month. The most common way this is triggered is by installing a new channel of Edge or installing Edge on another device and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before.
- Users of certain security software packages will see all tabs fail to load with the error STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION. The only supported way to prevent this behavior is to uninstall that software. We’re currently engaging with the developers of that software to try to find a fix.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. UI popups like menus are not affected and opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments