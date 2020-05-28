Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with support for Read Aloud in PDFs and more (change log)

Microsoft today announced the release of v84.0.522.5 build for Edge Dev channel. This new build brings support for support for Read Aloud in PDFs, full page translation support in Immersive Reader and more. This build also contains several bug fixes and small improvements. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build v84.0.522.5 below.
Added features:
- Added support for Read Aloud in PDFs.
- Added support for full page translation in Immersive Reader.
- Added the ability for text saved to a Collection to take you back to the location on the webpage it came from.
- Added back support for the Chromium “Force Dark Mode for Web Contents” flag.
- Enabled Shy UI on Mac.
- Added support for the F6 key to change focus on Mac.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where certain types of videos like HEVC don’t play properly.
- Fixed an issue where webpages with videos sometimes hang.
Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue where attempting to save an edited PDF brings up the “Save As” dialog every time it’s saved instead of silently saving.
- Fixed an issue where the Find on Page popup sometimes gets stuck and can’t be interacted with.
- Fixed an issue where history entries in the Jumplist sometimes aren’t cleared after closing the browser when history is set to be cleared on close.
- Fixed an issue where favorites on the Favorites Bar sometimes forget that they’re supposed to be icon only.
- Fixed an issue where extensions that allow keyboard shortcuts to be set aren’t able to have those shortcuts be changed on edge://extensions/shortcuts.
- Fixed an issue where autofill popups sometimes appear when they shouldn’t with incorrect suggestions.
- Fixed an issue where browser profiles associated with a work or school account are sometimes unintentionally signed out or removed.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where languages on the Language Settings page sometimes can’t be selected to “Offer to translate pages in this language”.
- Fixed an issue where starting Read Aloud on certain pages leaves Edge in a state where Read Aloud can’t be stopped even though there’s nothing to read.
Known issues:
- Tabs sometimes appear squished or too small, even when there are only a few of them. This is most often caused by clicking a link in a different program that opens a new tab in Edge, and can usually be fixed by changing the size of the tab band, for example by resizing the window.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
