Microsoft has released Edge version 105.0.1329.1 for Dev Channel Insiders, adding a couple of new features, improvements, and a good set of bug fixes.

Microsoft Edge Dev 105.0.1329.1 adds a new button in the PDF toolbar to share documents, a mute indicator on tabs when the browser is muted in the volume mixer, improved reliability, and bug fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

In the last update, Microsoft added features such as a new button in the PDF toolbar to share documents for Dev Channel Insiders. You can learn more about all the changes introduced here. Recently, Microsoft also released Edge 104 to the Beta Channel, about which you can learn here. Microsoft is also testing is now testing a Command Palette on Edge Canary version 105 and later.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

If you’re using Edge Dev, which features do you love the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.