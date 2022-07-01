Microsoft has released its first Edge 105 build for the Dev Channel Insiders. The latest version rolling out to the Dev Insiders is Edge 105.0.1300.0. And not only the browser has got a new version number, but it has also got some new features with the latest update.

Microsoft Edge Dev 105.0.1300.0 adds a button in the PDF toolbar to share documents and new policies by improving trending searches in Microsoft Edge. Aside from that, the latest Edge Dev build also includes many improvements and bug fixes. Microsoft has also said that Edge Beta will graduate to 104 tomorrow. Meanwhile, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

