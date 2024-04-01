Microsoft Edge Copilot character limit DOUBLES, get "More" modes

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is rolling out an update to Edge Copilot, its AI-powered writing assistant, that increases the character limit for user prompts. This change allows users to provide more context and detail in their instructions, which can lead to improved results. Seen on X.

Here’s a breakdown of the new limits:

More Balanced Mode: The character limit for the “More Balanced” mode has been increased from 2,000 to 4,000 characters.

The character limit for the “More Balanced” mode has been increased from 2,000 to 4,000 characters. More Creative & More Precise modes: The character limit for the “More Creative” and “More Precise” modes has been increased from 4,000 to 8,000 characters.

But if you think this is huge leap in the character limit, you probably havent’t head of Notebook. It allows users to visualize complex answers in a structured format, with a character limit of 18,000 characters. This integration eliminates the need to switch between platforms for visualizing complex code-related information.

Users on the Edge Canary channel may already have access to this update. The wider rollout is expected to occur in the near future.