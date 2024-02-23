Copilot's Notebook, which supports input of up to 18,000 characters, is out now for PC and mobile users

Microsoft has officially rolled out a new feature for its Copilot AI chatbot, introducing “Notebook” functionality to enhance user interaction. Initially tested with a select group of users starting in December 2023, Notebook offers a distinct interface allowing users to input text prompts on the left side and view Copilot’s responses on the right.

Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing at Microsoft, announced the global availability of Notebook via his social media account, highlighting its utility for refining prompts to obtain optimal outcomes. Ribas noted that Notebook currently supports input of up to 18,000 characters and is accessible on PCs and mobile devices via copilot.microsoft.com. Gemini 1.5 can process over 700,000 words, just saying, not comparing.

Notebook is now shipped in https://t.co/FsGnvZLtYd, on both PC and mobile browser. It’s a new interface for crafting, improving, and revising your prompts without chat dialogue. Ideal when you need to iterate on a prompt to get the best result. It supports up to 18K characters. pic.twitter.com/hf8r0O90E3 — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) February 22, 2024

Notebook also remembers past versions of prompts, allowing users to revert to a previous iteration or ask Copilot to make specific changes based on history. This makes it easier to experiment and find the perfect wording to get the best results from Copilot, which makes me think of GPT getting memory.

Michael Schechter, overseeing Bing at Microsoft, praised the benefits of the Notebook interface for managing complex queries and projects more efficiently compared to the traditional chat-style interface. He encouraged users to provide feedback on their experiences with the new feature.

Currently, there is no information regarding the potential extension of the Notebook feature to Copilot for Windows or the mobile app versions for iOS and Android.