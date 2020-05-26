Microsoft has been working hard on improving the PWA experience on Windows 10 and it recently announced new updates to PWAs at Build 2020. While PWA experience is not as good as Native apps, the new Edge updates should improve it for Windows 10 users.

First spotted by Techdows, the new Microsoft Edge Canary update has a flag to enable the new PWA experience that was showed off at Build 2020. If you’re using Edge Canary then you can visit “edge://flags/#edge-web app-identity-proxy” (without quotes) to enable the new features like title bar customization, Shortcuts and more. Do note that the flag will only work on Windows 10 May 2020 Update so if you’re using Insider builds or have upgraded to May 2020 Update using ISO from MSDN then you should be able to try out the new updates.

There is no word on when the feature will roll out to Microsoft Edge Stable but we can expect the update in the near future. Microsoft is yet to roll out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update so you will have to wait for a while if you’re planning to update using Windows Updates.