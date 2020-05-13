We reported last week that the Windows 10 2004 May 2020 Update may have been pushed to the 28th May for general release, but that developers may get it sooner, on the 12th May.

Reportedly the final master went out to OEMs on the 5th May, will come to developers on the 12th May and consumers on the 28th.

Now WindowsLatest reports that developers with an MSDN subscription can download the ISO for the consumer and business versions off the Windows 10 May 2020 update from the service today.

Windows 10 May 2020 update brings a vast number of new features and should bring improved performance to low-end PCs. See the full changelog here.