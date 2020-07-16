Microsoft planning to bring Edge browser integration to Outlook for Android

Right now, when you tap any web link in an email message from Outlook for Android app, the link will be opened in your default web browser. To avoid this app switching, Microsoft is working on Edge integration in Outlook for Android app. With this integration, when you tap a web link, an Edge browser experience will presented inside Outlook so users can stay in context of what they’re doing when reading or referring. This new Edge integration in Outlook is expected to be available in Q4 2020.

Microsoft recently announced another interesting feature coming to Outlook for Android. Play My Emails is an optional touch interface that is designed to allow you to easily take action on important new emails and offers the option to respond with your voice. This feature will be rolling out worldwide in Q4 2020.

You can download the latest Outlook for Android app here from Play Store.