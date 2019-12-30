In an effort to provide Microsoft Edge users better ease of access, Microsoft appears to be in process of adding a new UI, which is far more convenient than the existing one. The Redmond giant appears to have replaced the old menu design with a new one in the Edge Beta app on Android.

As you can see in the above image, the UI has plenty of useful options placed on top of each other, which is different from the square-shaped icons that Microsoft introduced a few months back.

By clicking on this new menu, you will be able to get access to history, favorites, settings, shopping and other important things such as incognito mode.

This new UI appears to be in the A/B testing phase, meaning that Microsoft has rolled out the menu only to a few beta testers. It’ll be rolled out to every beta testers in the coming days, the new menu will eventually be available to every Edge user on Android once it becomes ready for the public roll-out.

Since the Edge iOS app shares the same design as the Edge for Android, we expect Microsoft to bring the new menu UI to the Edge iOS app as well.

Thanks Karl for the tip, cheers!