Microsoft does a great job keeping the design of all its apps similar across all the platforms. Continuing the tradition, Microsoft has introduced a new logo to the Edge Beta browser on Android. Microsoft first introduced the new Edge logo for its new Chromium-based Edge browser back in November last year and had promised to bring the new logo to Edge to other platforms.

The new Edge logo on Android is exactly the same as the Desktop Edge browser. And now that it’s available on Edge Beta app on Android, you’ll soon likely to see Edge for iOS getting the new Edge icon.

The new Edge logo is currently limited to Edge beta testers, meaning those who are using Edge stable on Android will not get the new icon now. Nevertheless, it’ll eventually be available for all Edge users in the coming days. Unfortunately, we’ve no knowledge as to when it’ll be available.

Microsoft has been paying a lot of attention to the design of the Edge mobile browsers lately. The company recently rolled out a redesigned Menu for the Edge Beta app on Android. The new UI has plenty of useful options placed on top of each other, which is different from the square-shaped icons that Microsoft introduced a few months back.

Do you like the pace at which Microsoft is developing the new Chromium-based Edge browser? Do let us know in the comments below.