10 Fun Multiplayer Browser Games [+5 Browsers to Run Them On]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Playing multiplayer browser games can be extremely fun and, in some cases, even addictive!

Here’s my selection of the best games of this type and the top browsers to run them on.

Enjoy!

The Town of Salem game pits players against each other as they attempt to survive the night and uncover the villains hiding amongst them.

The game offers a variety of roles, and the best part is the unpredictable gameplay. Test your persuasion and intuition with this fun game.

Play Town of Salem

Krunker.io is a great browser shooter game that includes a variety of classes and weapons and keeps you glued to the screen with fast-paced action.

The game is perfectly calibrated to keep you engaged, while the competitive arena allows players to showcase their skills.

Play Krunker.io

Slither.io brings the long-praised Snake game to your PC screen. Players compete to become the longest snake in the arena.

The game is simple but hard to master, requiring keen reflexes. Gobble up as much food as possible, and avoid hitting your adversaries, and you’ll be hooked in no time.

Play Slither.io

Diep.io is an addictive tank game where players aim to destroy various shapes to level up and battle other tanks.

The game mixes strategy with action and allows you to explore multiple tank classes and upgrades.

Play Diep.io

Isleward is a pixel-art RPG (role-playing game) focusing on exploration, combat, and looting.

The environment is generated as you explore, and the wide range of customization options offers you a fresh adventure every time.

Play Isleward

Treasure Arena is a retro multiplayer game where players fight in dangerous dungeons filled with gold and glory. The game is fast, fun, and perfect for a quick competitive play session when bored.

Play Treasure Arena

Hordes.io is an expansive MMO (massively multiplayer online) game focusing on community and combat.

Players can join factions, battle various monsters, and explore the vast world with friends while engaging in PvP battles with enemies.

Play Hordes.io

War Brokers provides an engaging FPS (first-person shooter) experience with a blocky graphic that reminds me of Minecraft. Players can drive tanks, fly helicopters, and engage in strategic combat.

Play War Brokers

Forge of Empires reminds me of the old-school Age of Empires. This strategy game enables you to manage a city and expand your empire through the ages by performing research and evolving gradually.

The game combines city management with military strategy to make it worth exploring.

Play Forge of Empires

Blight of The Immortals is a slow-paced strategy game that makes you defend your area against zombie hordes.

The game combines card game mechanics with strategic resource management and military strategy for a unique gaming experience.

Play Blight of The Immortals

Best Browsers for Multiplayer Browser Games

Opera GX is a browser designed for gaming and gamers. It includes unique features like CPU, RAM, and Network limiters that can help you customize your experience.

The browser also has custom themes and a dedicated GX Corner for gaming news and deals. Besides the gaming features, Opera is one of the fastest, most reliable, and stable browsers on the market.

Pros

Designed specifically for gamers with CPU, RAM, and Network limiters

Integrates Twitch and Discord for easy access

Includes a built-in VPN and adblocker for uninterrupted gaming

Cons

Some users find the design excessive and distracting

It may lack quick access to certain features compared to other browsers

Get Opera GX

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers due to its speed and simplicity. This handy app offers many features, including a tab manager, automatic updates, and a vast library of extensions.

Chrome prioritizes performance and security, making it an excellent tool for online browser gaming. It includes tools like Energy Saver and Enhanced Safe Browsing for a fast and secure online experience.

Pros

Highly compatible with most web games and services

Ensures fast performance, reducing lag and load times

Cons

It can be resource-intensive, which can badly affect your gaming experience

Privacy concerns due to data collection practices

Get Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox is an open-source browser focusing on privacy and customization. The Enhanced Tracking Protection ensures a seamless online experience, while the vast selection of add-ons can customize and improve its capabilities.

It’s also among the most lightweight browsers out there, making it great for gaming, especially on low-end PCs.

Pros

Less resource-hungry compared to Chrome, which can help with gaming

Includes robust privacy features and customization options

Cons

Some web games and features might not be supported

Performance is not optimized for specifically for gaming

Get Mozilla Firefox

Microsoft Edge is a secure browser with great features that can enhance your user experience. Built on the same technology as Chrome, it offers additional tools like Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, a Password Monitor, and InPrivate search.

Edge also has great AI-powered features, a Kids Mode for family-friendly browsing, and help from the latest LLM.

Pros

Efficiency mode that improves your PC gaming performance

Clarity Boost enhances graphics in Xbox Cloud Gaming titles

Cons

It doesn’t have any gaming features like Opera GX

Some users might prefer a more privacy-focused browser

Get Microsoft Edge

Brave is focused on privacy and thus automatically blocks ads and trackers with its default settings. It’s also built on the Chromium platform, giving you a fast, secure, customizable browsing experience.

Brave also rewards users with BAT cryptocurrency for opting into privacy-preserving ads and supports a wide range of web features.

Pros

Focuses on privacy by using ad-blocking and tracking protection

Lightweight and faster than many other browsers, which can improve gaming

Cons

The number of add-ons and extensions is limited, but Chrome extensions can be used

It doesn’t have any specific gaming-related features

Get Brave

It’s great to have a set of multiplayer browser games for when you and your friends have some spare time. The article wouldn’t be complete without the best browsers to play these games on, so you now have options in this department too.

Which game are you running next? Let me know in the comments!