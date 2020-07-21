Microsoft announces new Dynamics 365 features to enable digital selling and commerce

At Inspire 2020, Microsoft today announced several new capabilities in Dynamics 365 to enable digital selling and commerce. The new Dynamics 365 Customer Voice simplifies integration with Dynamics 365 and third-party business applications allowing organizations to capture and incorporate real-time feedback. The new Dynamics 365 Connected Store feature will help retailers remain below customer capacity limits and design stores so customers can maintain a safe distance.

Dynamics 365 Connected Store now offers in-store traffic analytics and curbside pickup, increasing shopper safety as stores reopen in accordance with regulations. New capabilities for Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection to help protect retailers, public sector entities, credit issuers and their customers. Account Protection helps protect online revenue and reputation by counteracting fraudulent account access, fake account creation and account takeover, and safeguarding user accounts from abuse and fraud. Loss Prevention helps protect revenue by identifying potential fraud on returns and discounts arising from omni-channel purchases, enabling store managers and investigators to quickly take action to mitigate losses Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, an enterprise-grade Feedback Management Solution (FMS) to capture and incorporate real-time feedback into a unified view of customers and drive action in the moments that matter. A pre-built Power Platform solution designed to help customers safely and securely prepare for and streamline the return to physical workplace locations

Source: Microsoft