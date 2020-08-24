Microsoft expands Dynamic search ads to 8 new countries

Microsoft Advertising’s Dynamic search ads automatically target relevant search queries based on the content of a website, and are dynamically created to respond to these search queries. Dynamic search ads were available only in limited countries. Today, Microsoft announced that they are expanding the availability of Dynamic search ads to Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and New Zealand.

Dynamic search ads are most suitable for advertisers who:

Have a large catalog of webpages and a changing mix of products, making it difficult to manage search ads for each product.

Are not familiar with search advertising, but who want to quickly and easily try it out.

Want to find new keyword opportunities and user search behaviour trends.

Are looking to innovate with AI solutions in Microsoft Advertising.

Source: Microsoft