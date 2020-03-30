Earlier today, Microsoft held a virtual press event where the company announced a lot of new services including consumer edition of Teams and Microsoft Editor. Along with the new services, Microsoft also announced new features for Chromium-based Edge.

Among the new features for Edge is Bing’s “Give with Bing” mode. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to donate Microsoft Rewards points to a charity. Microsoft has added over a million charities including Special Olympics, CDC Foundation and more. The company noted that the user will not incur any cost apart from the Microsoft Rewards points.

By turning on the new Give Mode feature within your rewards settings, you can donate your reward points to the cause of your choice. There is no cost to you, just search with Bing. With more than 1 million nonprofits to choose from, you can support a cause that you really care about – including the CDC Foundation and others that are supporting the COVID response. – Microsoft

If you enable Give with Bing now, Microsoft will match your donations. If you’re interested then you can head to Give with Bing’s dashboard and enable it.