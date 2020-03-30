Microsoft today announced a new service called Microsoft Editor. Microsoft Editor is an AI-powered writing assistant that takes on Grammarly. Microsoft Editor will help you write with confidence in 20+ languages. Since it is a browser add-on, it will help you whenever you are on the web, right from writing emails to posting your story on Facebook.

Microsoft Editor has two different tiers. The free edition includes basic features such as spelling and basic grammar across Word, Outlook.com and the web. But with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscription, you can have advanced grammar and style refinements such as clarity, conciseness, formal language, vocabulary suggestions, and much more.

Some exclusive feature available for Microsoft 365 subscribers are listed below:

When you know what you want to say but can’t seem to find the “right” way to say it, just highlight a sentence and right-click for Rewrite Suggestions. Rewrite Suggestions in Word can offer ideas to help you rephrase sentences for more impact or clarity while staying true to your original meaning.

For the first time ever in Word, Editor’s similarity checker leverages plagiarism-checking capabilities to support writers in creating original content and, when necessary, insert relevant citations right into their document with just a click. This tool allows writers to focus less on the mechanics of writing and more on the content. And teachers love that similarity checker helps students learn how to appropriately cite content.

Additional style critiques including clarity, conciseness, formality, and inclusiveness assist Microsoft 365 subscribers to write with more confidence across documents, email, and the web. For example, the inclusive language critique can suggest refinements to help a writer avoid unintentional bias by suggesting a writer may want to try a term like “police officer” in place of “policeman.”

You can download the new Microsoft Editor add-on for Edge browser here and Chrome browser here.