Microsoft brings diverse skin tones to Yammer reactions

Samsung launch Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in Rose Gold At their Unpacked event, Samsung has launched a version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 in a new colour – Rose Gold. The device has the same innards and sensors as the Watch Active...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 is $274 cheaper today Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fa...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G discounted heavily at Amazon Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. The S20 was last year’s one of the best smartphones and it also has support for 5G networks. T...

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription with Norton 360 Antivirus... As part of its Combo Deal offers, Newegg is now offering a great deal on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get a Microsoft 365 Family 15-month subscription along with a Norton 3...

Deal Alert: Surface Pro 7 is $320 cheaper today Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. It’s also ...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with LTE now only for just $249.99 You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch with LTE for just $249.99, $150 less than the usual $399 retail price. The device has been superseded by the chunkier Samsung...

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $90 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Massive savings of $746 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $732 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 a full $100 off, only $379 Samsung has started their New Year’s sale with deep discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The best alternatives to the Apple Watch, the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $100.99 ...