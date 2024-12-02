Microsoft desperately urges Windows 11 installs even on unsupported hardware

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft continues pushing people to upgrade to the latest Windows 11 as Windows 10’s end-of-support cycle is coming.

The Redmond tech giant has recently updated its support page to guide users on installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs. Folks over at Neowin spotted the change, which includes a new disclaimer and additional recovery options for users who attempt the upgrade on older hardware that doesn’t meet the official system requirements.

While Microsoft encourages users to buy a new PC that meets the system requirements, it allows upgrades to Windows 11 on unsupported hardware with a disclaimer. It basically accepts that your PC may face compatibility issues, will not receive updates, and that warranty will not cover any damage from it.

The disclaimer now reads, “If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won’t be entitled to receive updates” and “By selecting Accept, you are acknowledging that you read and understand this statement.”

You can still download Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, sure, but even so, Microsoft also provides a way for you to switch back to Windows 10 if the upgrade isn’t successful. And still, you may need to pay $30 to give your Windows 10 PC another year of life with an Extended Security Update (ESU).

But how well does Windows 11, especially the latest AI-friendly 24H2 version, run on an unsupported device, though?

Well, it may actually work surprisingly well despite the strict hardware requirements, especially if you upgrade the storage with SSDs and extra RAM. Most drivers and updates can function normally, too. But, certain security features and official support for older hardware can be lacking.

Some users also claimed that the Windows 11 24H2 version runs just fine on their decade-old Intel Celeron-powered laptop, but it may be best to take that with a grain of salt.