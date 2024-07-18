Microsoft Designer mobile app now hits Android & iOS after almost a year of beta testing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

After quite a period of closed beta testing, the Microsoft Designer mobile app has finally arrived for the masses on both Android and iOS platforms. The Redmond company announced its general availability, and it’s now downloadable via Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Like how it integrates well with Windows 11’s built-in Photos app, the Designer app also integrates with other Microsoft products like Word and PowerPoint. As for this announcement, the DALL-E 3-powered app is now available on its website, Edge, mobile, and Windows platforms.

It pretty much works like how it does on the web. You get prompt templates that help you form an AI-generated image, custom stickers like on the web, emojis, and even image editing tools like Restyle and Replace Background. You also get 15 free daily boosts for AI-powered image creation, and 100 boosts if you’re on a Copilot Pro subscription plan.

“Use the power of generative AI to create eye-catching images with your words, craft next-level designs that pop like personalised birthday cards, holiday cards, wallpapers for your phone, and even use AI to edit photos like an expert, like erasing your photo’s background,” the app’s description reads.

Microsoft opened the beta testing for the Designer app for Android back in September 2023. Months later, the app has racked up over 500,000 downloads on the Play Store and is expected to hit the same number on Apple’s App Store.