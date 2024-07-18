You'll soon be able to open Microsoft Designer within Windows 11's Photos app

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Windows 11’s Photos app is getting more AI features, now integrating with Microsoft Designer. The built-in app, just like any other app on Windows 11, also has its unique Copilot AI experiences, so the DALL-E 3-powered Designer will be the icing on the cake.

The Redmond tech giant announced earlier that the Designer integration within the Photos app is now rolling out for Windows 11 insiders in all channels. You get object detection background blur, object erasure, color pop, auto crop, and new text and markup features.

However, Microsoft also mentions that Designer is still limited to certain languages, such as English, German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, or Italian, with plans to roll it out for everyone soon.

Originally, once you clicked on the “Edit with Designer” button, the Photos app would redirect you to its website by opening a browser. That changes within this update, so you’ll soon be able to edit your images directly within the Photos app.

The Photos app has been getting a few AI features here and there. Before this, Microsoft rolled out AI generative erase—akin to one on Adobe Photoshop—for both Windows 11 and 10 users. It’s one of the features that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 users have also been enjoying for quite some time.

And if that’s enough, Microsoft has also launched the Designer mobile app for both Android and iOS for the masses after a beta testing period. It’s now downloadable for all via Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.