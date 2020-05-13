Microsoft denies MicroVision acquisition

Yesterday, we wrote a story based on Florida Independent’s article that Microsoft is acquiring MicroVision, a leader in ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology. MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. Microsoft has now officially denied the news. Microsoft PR team has dismissed the news as a rumor.

Sumit Sharma, MicroVision Chief Executive Officer, recently said the following:

“As we reported on March 11, we are actively engaged with multiple interested parties to evaluate various opportunities to license our IP as well as other strategic alternatives. We have retained Craig-Hallum to advise us as we continue these efforts to maximize shareholder value.”

If it is not Microsoft, I think Apple, Google, or Facebook could be a good home for MicroVision. Hopefully, MicroVision will soon find a buyer who is interested in its technology.

via: Karl Guttag