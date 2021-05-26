Microsoft is in the process of changing the storage for new Microsoft Teams meeting recordings from Microsoft Stream (Classic) to OneDrive and SharePoint (ODSP). The move to ODSP unlocks long-awaited features including external and guest sharing, retention policy application, GoLocal support, and BYOK support for customers.

Microsoft was planning to make the move mandatory on the 7th of July 2021, but today announced that the move would be delayed to the 16th of August in order to ensure the availability of transcript driven captions and the ability to block downloads.

The company has now posted a new updated timeline which can be seen below.

October 19, 2020 (Complete) – You can enable the Teams Meeting policy to have meeting recordings saved to OneDrive and SharePoint instead of Microsoft Stream (Classic)

Rolling out starting January 7th, 2021 (Complete) – All new Teams meeting recordings will be saved to OneDrive and SharePoint unless you delay this change by modifying your organization's Teams Meeting policies and explicitly setting them to "Stream". Seeing the policy reporting as Stream is not enough. You need to explicitly set the policy value to "Stream".

Rolling out incrementally starting August 16th, 2021 (previously July 7th) – No new meeting recordings can be saved to Microsoft Stream (Classic); all customers (Enterprise and Education) will automatically have meeting recordings saved to OneDrive and SharePoint even if they've changed their Teams meeting policies to "Stream". We recommend that customers roll this feature out before this date so that they can control the timing of the release.

The move will be rolling out incrementally beginning August 16, 2021. Then all meeting recordings will be saved to OneDrive and SharePoint.

Microsoft recommends admins roll out the feature via their Teams policy in PowerShell before this date to control the timing of the release.

Additionally, companies who wish to have closed captions for Teams meeting recordings will need to turn on the Live Transcription policy.