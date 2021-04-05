Microsoft Defender for Endpoint now supports Windows 10 on Arm device

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint now supports Windows 10 on Arm devices. With this expanded support, Microsoft has further extended the capabilities of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Microsoft 365 Defender Team wrote the following in their announcement blog post:

Microsoft’s investment in Windows 10 on Arm offers powerful, highly-mobile experiences, with security at the core. These devices are designed to take full advantage of the built-in protections available in Windows 10 such as encryption, data protection, and next gen antivirus and antimalware capabilities. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint compliments these security features with an industry leading, unified, cloud powered enterprise endpoint security platform that helps security teams prevent, detect, investigate and respond to advanced threats, while delivering secure and productive end user security experiences.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint offers cloud-powered next generation preventative protection, post-breach detection, automated investigation, and response, managed hunting services, rich APIs, and unified security management.

Source: Microsoft