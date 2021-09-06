Microsoft now allows you to create custom scenes for Together mode in Teams meetings

Together Mode feature in Microsoft Teams uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place participants in a shared background, making it feel like you’re sitting in the same room. Microsoft offers several different Together Mode scenes for users to choose from. Back at Inspire 2021, Microsoft announced that it will allow developers to create custom scenes for Together mode.

This week, Microsoft announced the general availability of Custom Together Mode scenes in Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has a Scene studio that allows developers to build their own custom scenes.

In custom Together Mode scenes, the scene is an artifact. The scene is created by the scene developer using the Microsoft Scene studio. In a conceived scene setting, participants have seats with video streams. The videos are rendered in those seats. Scene only apps are recommended as the experience for such apps is clear.

