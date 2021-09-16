We reported this morning that some Windows 11 Insiders were unable to update to the latest build of Windows 11 on their virtual machines due to a TPM 2.0 error.

In the changelog for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 Microsoft confirmed that support for TPM 2.0 will now be required to run Windows 11 on a virtual machine.

Microsoft writes:

This build includes a change that aligns the enforcement of the Windows 11 system requirements on Virtual Machines (VMs) to be the same as it is for physical PCs. Previously created VMs running Insider Preview builds may not update to the latest preview builds. In Hyper-V, VMs need to be created as a Generation 2 VM.

Effectively this means Windows 11 will only run in VMWare Workstation Pro (which costs more than £200) or Hyper-V Manager that is included in Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise editions of Windows.

The news will introduce a new frustration for hobbyists, who may already have been unable to throw Windows 11 on older spare PCs or laptops they may have had lying around.

