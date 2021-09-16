Contrary to expectations, Microsoft appears to be enforcing their requirement for a TPM 2.0 module for Windows 11 virtual machines to be able to update to the latest version of Windows 11 for Insiders, build 22458.

Users on Twitter are reporting the following issue warning.

Microsoft recently clarified the requirements for Insiders to continue with the program, saying that Windows Insiders whose PCs do not meet minimum Windows 11 requirements (e.g. TPM 2.0) but who could still install the OS would be able to continue with the program.

It is unclear what has changed or if the interpretation of Microsoft’s original clarification has been incorrect. Hopefully, more information will become available shortly.