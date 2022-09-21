Microsoft confirms October 2022 event, reveals date

Microsoft has announced that it will hold an event next month to inform people about “what’s next.” While the company has not talked about what it will reveal next, the rumor is that it will announce new Surface products at the event. Microsoft will clear all our doubts on October 12 at 10 am ET.

Microsoft is expected to release at least two new Surface devices next month, including the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Microsoft is rumored to be making some exciting changes in the Surface product lineup by merging “Pro X” with the regular Surface Pro. The software company could introduce the Surface Pro 9 in Intel and ARM variants. Rumors also suggest that a new Surface device for gamers could also debut at the event.

Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop 5 is expected to see no radical changes. Like its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 5 is said to be launched in Intel and AMD variants. The company seems to be not interested in incorporating an ARM chip in its laptops just yet. But these are all speculations, and we might see Microsoft proving us all wrong next month. You can add the event to your Outlook calendar from here.

October is going to be a busy month for Microsoft, as it also plans to release many new features for Windows 11 Version 22H2 besides launching new Surface products in October. In the meantime, Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 22H2 update, and you can learn all about it here.

What are your expectations from Microsoft’s October event? What new Surface do you think Microsoft will announce on that day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.