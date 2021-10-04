Microsoft announces general availability of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Early this year, Microsoft announced three new industry-focused cloud offerings including the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services from November 1, 2021.

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services will offer a better way to modernize core banking services, develop deep analytics and enable new ways to reach customers without compromising on strict compliance requirements. Also, Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services’ industry data model also enables Microsoft’s partners and customers to extend the value of the platform with additional solutions.

Retail banks can create a 360-degree view of the customer with greater insight and suggested next best action, embed digital collaboration into their process workflows to create real-time visibility to status and streamline hand-offs, enhance insights to help reduce fraud — all with the scalable and hybrid deployment options financial services organizations require to modernize their systems.

Source: Microsoft