Microsoft announces three new industry-focused cloud offerings

Last year, Microsoft announced Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, its first industry-specific cloud solution. Early this year, Microsoft announced the private preview of Microsoft Cloud for Retail. Today, Microsoft announced three new industry-focused cloud offerings, including: Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, and Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. Today, Microsoft also announced the first wave of updates to the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, and public preview date for Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

Microsoft industry cloud offerings bring together common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and industry-specific components and standards, with the breadth of Microsoft’s cloud services, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365, and security solutions.

You can read about the new announcements in detail below.

New offerings:

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services: Provides a faster pathway to modernize core banking services, develop deep analytics and enable new ways to reach customers—all while meeting strict compliance requirements. Public preview is scheduled to start on March 31, 2021.2021. Retail banks can create a 360-degree view of the customer with greater insight and suggested next best action, embed digital collaboration into their process workflows to create

real-time visibility to status and streamline hand-offs, enhance insights to help reduce fraud — all with the scalable and hybrid deployment options financial services organizations require to modernize their systems.

people, assets, workflows, and business processes, helping organizations become more resilient.

Enables manufacturers to secure remote work and the safety of frontline workers, build more agile factories, create more resilient supply chains, and enable always-on service. Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing will be available for public preview by the end of June 2021. will be available for public preview by the end of June 2021. Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit: Creates a connected intelligent platform so staff and volunteers can focus on their mission. Launching in public preview by the end of June 2021, Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit uses our nonprofit common data model to connect our trusted cloud capabilities with common nonprofit scenarios including constituent engagement, program design and delivery, volunteer management, and fundraising.

Updates to existing offerings:

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare: The first update will be available in April 2021 and will include new features for virtual health, remote patient monitoring, care coordination and patient self-service, and support for eight new languages. new features for virtual health, remote patient monitoring, care coordination and patient self-service, and support for eight new languages.

Source: Microsoft