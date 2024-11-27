Microsoft Clipchamp & Stream will be unified into the Clipchamp brand

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Clipchamp, the popular video-editing app, and Stream will soon be unified under the Clipchamp brand, with updates rolling out starting next month in December 2024 through 2025.

The Redmond tech giant announces that the unified experience will combine video creation, storage, and sharing under a cohesive ecosystem, with easy management across OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, and other MS365 services.

“User content will not be impacted by this change, nor will users lose any of the functionality and capabilities of the two products today,” Microsoft’s product marketing manager Alli Parrett reassures.

And with that, features like advanced video editing, customizable video clips, and AI-powered video summarization will be available to users, while organizations can maintain brand consistency through new tools like shared brand kits and templates. Microsoft has already retired Stream (Classic) earlier this year in February, transitioning to the new Stream (on SharePoint) platform.

“Our unification efforts will provide users with effortless transitions between creating and consuming video content—much like how PowerPoint enables both viewing and editing within the same interface,” Parrett continues.

The unification of Microsoft’s video offerings into Clipchamp has been part of an ongoing effort by the tech giant. Clipchamp, which Microsoft acquired in 2021, has been gradually integrated into Microsoft 365 as a central video platform. The company has also unified the Teams apps, which now supports personal, work, and school accounts into a single app.

Last year, Microsoft retired the Video Editor app from Windows 10 in favor of Clipchamp. This transition follows the rollout of the modern Photos app, which includes new editing features but no longer supports the legacy Video Editor.

During the annual Ignite conference for developers last year, the company also expanded access to the video editing tool for Microsoft 365 commercial users, including Enterprise (E3 and E5) and Business (Standard and Premium) subscribers.