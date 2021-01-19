Microsoft announces Classroom Pen 2 with more affordable price tag

Back in January 2019, Microsoft announced a new stylus called the Classroom Pen. The Classroom Pen is smaller than a typical Surface Pen at four inches long and it is also easier to hold. The Classroom Pen was available only for education customers at $799.80 (price for 20 pack).

Today, Microsoft announced an updated Microsoft Classroom Pen. The Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 has a longer enclosure and a more affordable price tag of $19.99. This new Microsoft Classroom Pen 2 is expected to be available in 36 markets around the world.

Source: Microsoft