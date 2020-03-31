Microsoft cancelling the version 82 release of Edge browser

In light of current global circumstances, Google announced its decision to pause Chrome version updates to ensure web developers don’t run into issues. Microsoft later decided to follow Google’s footsteps as the company announced its decision to pause Edge updates as well. Microsoft at that time said that it will continue to deliver security and stability updates to Microsoft Edge 80. But it is pausing updates to the Stable channel for Microsoft Edge.

Google recently announced changes to the schedule of the Chromium project. Based on the updated schedule, Microsoft today announced changes to Edge release schedule. Find the details below.

Microsoft is cancelling the version 82 release.

Microsoft Edge 81 will release to Stable in early April, followed by an early release of Microsoft Edge 83 in mid-May.

Source: Microsoft