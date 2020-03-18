The Google Chrome team has announced in a tweet that they will stop releasing updates to Chrome and Chrome OS due to the Coronavirus work disruption.

The issue does not appear to be capacity at Google, but that Google wants to keep the Chrome base stable to reduce the load on 3rd party developers and company engineers, who often have to deal with compatibility issues and bugs brought along with the steadily increasing version number.

Google will continue to release bug fixes, adding them directly to Chrome 80.

While Chromium is theoretically independent of Google, it is likely the rendering engine will also come to a standstill for the time being.

As far as we know Microsoft will continue working on adding features to Edge, and the Microsoft team may even benefit from being able to concentrate on features rather than integrating each new release of Chromium.

Via Engadget.

