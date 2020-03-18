The Google Chrome team has announced in a tweet that they will stop releasing updates to Chrome and Chrome OS due to the Coronavirus work disruption.

Due to adjusted work schedules, we’re pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We’ll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned. — Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 18, 2020

The issue does not appear to be capacity at Google, but that Google wants to keep the Chrome base stable to reduce the load on 3rd party developers and company engineers, who often have to deal with compatibility issues and bugs brought along with the steadily increasing version number.

Google will continue to release bug fixes, adding them directly to Chrome 80.

While Chromium is theoretically independent of Google, it is likely the rendering engine will also come to a standstill for the time being.

As far as we know Microsoft will continue working on adding features to Edge, and the Microsoft team may even benefit from being able to concentrate on features rather than integrating each new release of Chromium.

Via Engadget.