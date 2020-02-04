Microsoft Build conference registration now open

Microsoft today announced that registration for their yearly developer conference, Build, is now open.

Microsoft’s annual developer conference Build will be held on May 19-21 in 2020.

Event topics will include developer tooling and language innovation; cloud development and containers; AI and machine learning; DevOps automation; cross-platform apps; IoT; building Microsoft 365 extensions; and low-code tooling.

The full Microsoft Build session list is coming soon.

Microsoft Build has an all-inclusive price of $2,395. You will get full access to all three days of hands-on learning, exclusive access to the Microsoft engineers that helped develop your favourite apps, and connect with your community to share new trends and ways to code.

Register at Microsoft now before the conference sells out. See the page here.