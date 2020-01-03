Microsoft brings the new icon to the latest Edge for iOS Insider update

Microsoft today released a new update for Edge for iOS Insiders. As promised, this new update brings the recently announced new Edge logo to iOS devices. Yesterday, Microsoft delivered a similar icon update to Edge for Android users. The new Microsoft Edge logo is designed to capture the waves of innovation that is coming in the future.

Latest Edge Insider update brings the redesigned menu experience which was available for Edge for Android users from last month. With this new design, you can customize the control menu according to your needs by rearranging the icons. This update also allows you to sync your mobile favorites with Microsoft Edge Insider Channels on your PC. You can go to … > Settings > Accounts, tap your Microsoft account and select Sync, then choose Microsoft Edge Insider Channels. You can also sync the data with legacy Microsoft Edge.

Download the update from TestFlight app on your iOS device to enjoy these new improvements.