Microsoft has been actively contributing to Chromium framework ever since the company announced the Chromium-based Edge browser. During the early development days, Microsoft said the company is working on bringing Edge-style smooth scrolling to Google Chrome and possibly other Chromium-based web browsers.

It looks like the feature is finally ready as Microsoft updated the Chromium bug thread explaining the feature.

Windows applications have traditionally scrolled as a percentage of the scroller’s visible size, whereas Chromium currently scrolls a fixed amount, based on the system settings and scroll modality. We would like to introduce the option for Chromium (at least on Windows, potentially other platforms) to be able to perform percent-based scrolling. – Microsoft

Yesterday Microsoft’s Daniel Libby created a new commit that talking about the implementation of the feature.

This CL implements percent-based scrolling for Windows. This makes mousewheel initiated scrolls be interpreted as a percentage of the size of the intended scroller, instead of being translated directly into pixels. This is done as a part of the effort to port Edge-style scrolling into Chromium. The deltas reported by the wheel event are unchanged in order to maximize compatibility with the web. – Microsoft

You can read more about the feature here and here. Microsoft has already made around 2,000 suggestions to the Chromium team and Google has approved almost all of them. While Microsoft has published commits, we still have to wait for Google to give it a green light and roll it out to the Chrome users.

Via Techdows