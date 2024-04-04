Microsoft boosts Microsoft Store performance in latest Insider update

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft has released a significantly faster version of its Microsoft Store app to Windows Insiders. The update (v22403) delivers major performance improvements across the board, including much quicker launch times and faster-loading product pages.

Key Improvements:

Splash Screen Skipping: Users can now bypass the splash screen in most scenarios, accelerating app launch.

Users can now bypass the splash screen in most scenarios, accelerating app launch. 40% Faster Product Pages: Product listings now load significantly quicker for streamlined browsing.

Product listings now load significantly quicker for streamlined browsing. Optimized ‘Buy’ Button: The purchase process has been refined, with the ‘Buy’ button appearing approximately 1.5 times faster.

Microsoft emphasizes the overall smoothness of the new Microsoft Store, thanks to changes in splash screen management and launch processes.

The updated Microsoft Store is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels. General availability is expected soon.