Microsoft blocks Windows 10 version 2004 update for select PCs with LTE modem

Back in May, Microsoft announced the release of Windows 10 May 2020 (Windows 10 Version 2004) update for millions of Windows 10 users around the world. You can read about all the new features included in Windows 10 Version 2004 (May 2020) update here. There are some known issues in this release. So, Microsoft blocked this update for certain PCs depending on the configuration. Recently, Microsoft announced that it is blocking Windows 10 Version 2004 update for certain PCs with LTE modems.

Affected PCs will have the following issue:

After waking from sleep or hibernation, certain WWAN LTE modems might show no internet in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) in the notification area and might be unable to connect to the internet.

You can follow the below workaround for now:

To mitigate this issue if you are already on Windows 10, version 2004, you can enable then disable Airplane mode. To do this, you can select the Start button, type airplane mode and select it. In the settings dialog, toggle Airplane mode on then off again. You should now be able to connect as expected.

Microsoft will release an update to fix this issue in late September.

Source: Microsoft